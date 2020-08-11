Calabro succeeds Radford as 176th Operations Group commander

Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing commander, Col. Anthony Stratton (right) presents a Legion of Merit citation to Col. Kenneth Radford (left) thanking him for his command of the 176th Operations Group during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 8, 2020. Col. Matthew Calabro replaced Radford as the new Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Robles/Released)

