Bowie State University, University of Maryland, and the University of Delaware cadets, plan and plot points on map during a field training exercise. The 4th Brigade Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Quantico, Va. from 17-21 August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

