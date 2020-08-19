Bowie State University, University of Maryland, and the University of Delaware cadets, plan and plot points on map during a field training exercise. The 4th Brigade Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Quantico, Va. from 17-21 August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6420444
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-UJ895-003
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Agile Leader [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
