Cadet Jacob Iraca, assigned to the University of Delaware, fires a M240 machine gun during field training exercise. The 4th Brigade Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Quantico, Va. from 17-21 August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:27 Photo ID: 6420445 VIRIN: 200820-A-UJ895-004 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 6.59 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Agile Leader [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.