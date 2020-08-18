Bowie State University, University of Maryland, and the University of Delaware cadets, disseminate information after an operation order during a field training exercise. The 4th Brigade Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Quantico, Va. from 17-21 August, 2020.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)
