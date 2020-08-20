Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Agile Leader [Image 5 of 5]

    Operation Agile Leader

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    Cadet Joyneida Brown, Bowie State University carries a M249 lightweight machine gun up a hill during field training exercise. The 4th Brigade Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Operation Agile Leader Field Training Exercise was held on Quantico, Va. from 17-21 August, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:27
    Photo ID: 6420447
    VIRIN: 200820-A-UJ895-006
    Resolution: 6594x4398
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Agile Leader [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Agile Leader
    Operation Agile Leader
    Operation Agile Leader
    Operation Agile Leader
    Operation Agile Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cadet
    BSU
    Army
    Quantico
    University of Maryland
    University of Delaware
    Bowie State University
    OAL
    Operation Agile Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT