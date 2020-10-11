Indonesia Hospital Visit

Key leaders assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a visit to RS Premier Hospital to ensure it can serve as a medical evacuation and treatment center for U.S. Soldiers throughout the Indonesia Platoon Exchange in Surabuya, Indonesia on Nov. 10, 2020. Throughout the visit, key leaders met with the hospital operations manager as well as multiple medical department chiefs in order to reestablish the ongoing partnership with the hospital. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brian Amato)

