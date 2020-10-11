Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Meet and Greet in Indonesia

Key leaders assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an initial meet and greet with the Indonesian Army 502nd Battalion Commander, Maj. Alam, along with members of his staff in order to discuss the details of the event’s opening ceremony and the initial days of training in Indonesia on Nov. 10, 2020. The purpose of the training is to facilitate the observation of both armies so as to exchange subject matter expertise on topics of mutual interest and build upon the pre-existing relationship between both. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brian Amato)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020
Location: ID