    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Arrival in Indonesia [Image 2 of 7]

    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Arrival in Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division arrive in Indonesia as part of a platoon exchange taking place with the Indonesian Army Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 25, 2020. After the required two weeks of COVID-19 restriction of movement, Tropic Lightning Soldiers who arrived in Indonesia will spend approximately two weeks training on mountaineering, jungle operations, wildlife identification and medical treatment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brian Amato)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020
    Location: ID
