Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indonesia Hospital Visit [Image 6 of 7]

    Indonesia Hospital Visit

    INDONESIA

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Key leaders assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a visit to RS Premier Hospital to ensure it can serve as a medical evacuation and treatment center for U.S. Soldiers throughout the Indonesia Platoon Exchange in Surabuya, Indonesia on Nov. 10, 2020. Throughout the visit, key leaders met with the hospital operations manager as well as multiple medical department chiefs in order to reestablish the ongoing partnership with the hospital. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brian Amato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:08
    Photo ID: 6420436
    VIRIN: 201110-A-AK380-702
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: ID
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesia Hospital Visit [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Arrival in Indonesia
    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Arrival in Indonesia
    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Arrival in Indonesia
    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Meet and Greet in Indonesia
    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Meet and Greet in Indonesia
    Indonesia Hospital Visit
    Indonesia Hospital Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Welcome
    Bronco Brigade
    Partnership
    Training
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    Platoon Exchange
    IPX2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT