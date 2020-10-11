Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

BGen. Ryan P. Heritage (right), the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, and (ret.) Col. Dave E. Severance (left), speak to each other after wishing each other a happy Marine Corps birthday, in La Jolla, CA, Nov. 10, 2020. Severance served in the Marine Corps for thirty years seeing combat not only in World War Two, but in the Korean War as well. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US