Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, present (ret.) Col. Dave E. Severance with a birthday cake in celebration of the 245th Marine Corps brithday, in La Jolla, CA, Nov. 10, 2020. Severance served in the Marine Corps for thirty years seeing combat not only in World War Two, but in the Korean War as well. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 17:44
|6420253
|201110-M-VX661-2020
|5890x3927
|2.51 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
