    Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 6]

    Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, present (ret.) Col. Dave E. Severance with a birthday cake in celebration of the 245th Marine Corps brithday, in La Jolla, CA, Nov. 10, 2020. Severance and his team were the very Marines and Sailors responsible for the flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the campaign for Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:44
    Photo ID: 6420256
    VIRIN: 201110-M-VX661-2037
    Resolution: 5679x3786
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC

