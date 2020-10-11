Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, present (ret.) Col. Dave E. Severance with a birthday cake in celebration of the 245th Marine Corps brithday, in La Jolla, CA, Nov. 10, 2020. Severance and his team were the very Marines and Sailors responsible for the flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the campaign for Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:44 Photo ID: 6420256 VIRIN: 201110-M-VX661-2037 Resolution: 5679x3786 Size: 1.44 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.