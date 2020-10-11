Col Severance Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, arrives at the house of (ret.) Col. Dave E. Severance, to wish him a happy Marine Corps birthday in La Jolla, CA, Nov. 10, 2020. Severance and his team were the very Marines and Sailors responsible for the flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the campaign for Iwo Jima. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

