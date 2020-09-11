Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday [Image 10 of 10]

    The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. Marines and Sailors with the 11th MEU held the ceremony to honor the 245th birthday of the Corps while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg) (This photo was created using panoramic photo techniques)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Ceremony
    Cake Cutting
    Birthday
    USMC
    Cake
    11th MEU
    245

