The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Lively, right, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), passes a slice of cake to Lance Cpl. Aliruben Acosta, an air delivery specialist with the 11th MEU, during a cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. The ceremonial cake is passed from the oldest Marine, Lively, to the youngest Marine, Acosta, to symbolize the passing of knowledge and tradition. Marines and Sailors with the 11th MEU conducted the ceremony to celebrate the 245th birthday of the Corps while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

