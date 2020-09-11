Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday [Image 5 of 10]

    The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paul Sebastian, the administrative non-commissioned officer in charge with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), cuts the first slice of cake during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. Marines and Sailors with the 11th MEU conducted the cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 245th birthday of the Corps while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Cake Cutting
    Birthday
    USMC
    Cake
    11th MEU
    245

