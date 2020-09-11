The 11th MEU celebrates the Marine Corps' 245th birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paul Sebastian, the administrative non-commissioned officer in charge with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), cuts the first slice of cake during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. Marines and Sailors with the 11th MEU conducted the cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 245th birthday of the Corps while maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

