Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron commander (right) explains the plans for Tyndall Air Force Base’s new robotic unmanned ground vehicles to Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Tyndall is one of the first military bases to implement the semi-autonomous UGV’s into their defense regiment, they will aid in reconnaissance and enhanced security patrolling operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

