An unmanned ground vehicle is tested at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Tyndall is one of the first military bases to implement the semi-autonomous UGV’s into their defense regiment, they will aid in reconnaissance and enhanced security patrolling operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Tiffany Price)
Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
