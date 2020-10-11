U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 325th Mission Support Group commander, drives an unmanned ground vehicle on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Once the robotic UGV are programmed with a path to follow, they will patrol semi-autonomously, only controlled when needed by a virtual reality headset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6419739
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-DB615-1259
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
