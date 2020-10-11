Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall [Image 6 of 8]

    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 325th Mission Support Group commander, drives an unmanned ground vehicle on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Once the robotic UGV are programmed with a path to follow, they will patrol semi-autonomously, only controlled when needed by a virtual reality headset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:37
    Photo ID: 6419739
    VIRIN: 201110-F-DB615-1259
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall
    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT