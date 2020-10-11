Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 325th Mission Support Group commander, drives an unmanned ground vehicle on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Once the robotic UGV are programmed with a path to follow, they will patrol semi-autonomously, only controlled when needed by a virtual reality headset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US