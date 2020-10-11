Computerized Canines to join Team Tyndall

An unmanned ground vehicle is tested at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 10, 2020. Tyndall is one of the first military bases to implement the semi-autonomous UGV’s into their defense regiment, they will aid in reconnaissance and enhanced security patrolling operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US by A1C Tiffany Price