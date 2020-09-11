U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn, second from left, Representative of Colorado 5th District, toured Anniston Army Depot Nov. 9, 2020. During the visit, he stopped at the Turbine Engine Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn, Multimedia Information Specialist)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6419387
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-SH487-215
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|648.95 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
