Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn, right, Representative of Colorado 5th District, toured Anniston Army Depot Nov. 9, 2020. During the visit, he stopped at the depot's Turbine Engine Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn, Multimedia Information Specialist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6419385
    VIRIN: 201109-A-SH487-189
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 563.42 KB
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    2020
    Col. Marvin Walker
    U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT