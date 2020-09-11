U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn, second from left, Representative of Colorado 5th District, toured Anniston Army Depot Nov. 9, 2020. His first stop on the tour was the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn, Multimedia Information Specialist)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6419384 VIRIN: 201109-A-SH847-087 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 646.34 KB Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.