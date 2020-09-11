U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn visit ANAD

U.S. House Representative Doug Lamborn, left, Representative of Colorado 5th District, toured Anniston Munitions Center Nov. 9, 2020. During the visit, he toured the Anniston Munition Center operations, which included the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Demilitarization Operations Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn, Multimedia Information Specialist)

