    Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 10 of 11]

    Fox Company Confidence Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Tyler J Harr with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. Rct. Harr is from Temecula, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6418990
    VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-3086
    Resolution: 2883x4325
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

