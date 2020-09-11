Fox Company Confidence Course

Rct. Tyler J Harr with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. Rct. Harr is from Temecula, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

