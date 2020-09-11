Rct. Justin A. Smith with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. The confidence course challenged recruits to face their fears and push them forward in training in order to graduate Jan 15. Rct. Smith is from Everett, Washington, he was recruited out of RS Seattle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:14 Photo ID: 6418980 VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-3032 Resolution: 2963x4445 Size: 3.43 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.