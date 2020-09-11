Rct. Braulio O. Ayoconcha (left) and Rct. Carlos A. Mendez (right) with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. The confidence course challenged recruits to face their fears and push them forward in training in order to graduate Jan 15. Rct. Ayoconcha is from Kailua, Hawaii, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. Rct. Mendez is from Dower Grove, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

This work, Fox Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.