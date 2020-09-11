Fox Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

