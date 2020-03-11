Ghostriders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division park and unload their vehicles in the staging area 3 Nov. while participating in the Warfighter Exercise, (WFX) 21-02 in the training areas across Fort Carson, Colorado. The Warfighter Exercise is designed to test and formally evaluate the readiness of the staff to operate as a forward-deployed command headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6418791
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-GX544-209
|Resolution:
|6040x3311
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MANSFIELD, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
