Rough Riders conduct War Fighter Exercise

Ghostriders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division park and unload their vehicles in the staging area 3 Nov. while participating in the Warfighter Exercise, (WFX) 21-02 in the training areas across Fort Carson, Colorado. The Warfighter Exercise is designed to test and formally evaluate the readiness of the staff to operate as a forward-deployed command headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

