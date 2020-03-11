Greyhound Soldiers from 115th Field Feeding Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division emplace and set up two mobile kitchen trailers 3 Nov. while participating in the division level Warfighter Exercise, (WFX) 21-02 in the training areas across Fort Carson, Colorado. The Greyhounds will be providing two hot meals a day to the Soldiers throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6418790
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-GX544-772
|Resolution:
|4927x2810
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MANSFIELD, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rough Riders conduct War Fighter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
