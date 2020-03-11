Rough Riders conduct War Fighter Exercise

Soldiers and leaders from throughout 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division maneuver vehicles off the roadway to the parking area 3 Nov. while participating in the division level Warfighter Exercise, (WFX) 21-02 in the training areas across Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers and leadership come together for an exercise whose purpose is to validate and synchronize the decisive, shaping, and sustaining operations from division down through the brigades and across all warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

