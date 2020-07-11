A loadmaster assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron secures a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle inside a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020. The training gave loadmasters the opportunity to practice loading equipment they may encounter in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6417770
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-UJ876-1108
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chain pull [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
