MRAP loading…

Airmen assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron prepare to load a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle belonging to a local police department onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020. The training gave loadmasters the opportunity to practice loading equipment they may encounter in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

