    MRAP inspection [Image 1 of 5]

    MRAP inspection

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron inspect a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle belonging to a local police department before loading it onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020. The training gave loadmasters the opportunity to practice loading equipment they may encounter in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

