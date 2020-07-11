Vehicular loading

A loadmaster assigned to the 758th Airlift Squadron observes a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle belonging to a local police department as it is winched onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020. The training gave loadmasters the opportunity to practice loading equipment they may encounter in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

