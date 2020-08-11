Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

    Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Salpietra 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A service member assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo holds a toddler as he waits for the mother to join him by the health center near the child’s hometown of Quiche, Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo medically evacuated four Guatemalan citizens identified as medically high risk and in need of evacuation from the town of Quiche, including mother and child, via an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 23:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Black Hawk
    Guatemala
    HH-60
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

