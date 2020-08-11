Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

A service member assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo holds a toddler as he waits for the mother to join him by the health center near the child’s hometown of Quiche, Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo medically evacuated four Guatemalan citizens identified as medically high risk and in need of evacuation from the town of Quiche, including mother and child, via an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment. (Courtesy photo)

