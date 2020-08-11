Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala [Image 1 of 5]

    Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Salpietra 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    An HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gets ready to evacuate four medically vulnerable Guatemalan citizens from a village in Quiche, Guatemala to the nearest health center, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the prime choice to assist with the devastation left by Tropical Depression Eta. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 23:15
    This work, Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Rachel Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Guatemala
    HH-60
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

