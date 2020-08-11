Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

An HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gets ready to evacuate four medically vulnerable Guatemalan citizens from a village in Quiche, Guatemala to the nearest health center, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the prime choice to assist with the devastation left by Tropical Depression Eta. (Courtesy photo)
|11.08.2020
|11.08.2020 23:15
|6417297
|201108-F-KY568-023
|4288x2848
|5.88 MB
|GT
|0
