An HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, gets ready to evacuate four medically vulnerable Guatemalan citizens from a village in Quiche, Guatemala to the nearest health center, Nov. 8, 2020. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the prime choice to assist with the devastation left by Tropical Depression Eta. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 23:15 Photo ID: 6417297 VIRIN: 201108-F-KY568-023 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.88 MB Location: GT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Rachel Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.