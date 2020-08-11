Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Messer, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo flight paramedic, stabilizes an injured Guatemalan citizen in the back of an HH-60 Black Hawk near a village in Quiche, Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2020. The woman and three other citizens were transported to the nearest health center for medical care. (Courtesy photo)
