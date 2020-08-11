Winged Warriors MEDEVAC high risk in Guatemala

A service member assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo carries a toddler to the health center near the child’s hometown of Quiche, Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2020, via an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment. The child was one of four Guatemalan citizens identified as medically high risk and in need of evacuation from the town of Quiche, including the child’s mother. (Courtesy photo)

