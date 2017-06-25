Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event [Image 4 of 4]

    Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2017

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community and local South Korean volunteers pose for a group photo at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. Volunteers and community members at the event provided vast amounts of kimchi, a Korean culinary dish consisting of fermented vegetables, for less fortunate neighbors, demonstrating the mutual benefit, support and respect that defines the South Korean and American friendship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2017
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
