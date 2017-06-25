Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - Members of the Camp Humphreys community and local South Korean volunteers pose for a group photo at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. Volunteers and community members at the event provided vast amounts of kimchi, a Korean culinary dish consisting of fermented vegetables, for less fortunate neighbors, demonstrating the mutual benefit, support and respect that defines the South Korean and American friendship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

