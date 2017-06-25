PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - Camp Humphreys community members prepare kimchi, a Korean culinary dish consisting of fermented vegetables, alongside local volunteers at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. The event was hosted by the Korean-American Children's Culture Exchange Association, a good neighbor organization, helping to fortify the strong bonds that tie USAG Humphreys with the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
This work, Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
