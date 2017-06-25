PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - Camp Humphreys community members prepare kimchi, a Korean culinary dish consisting of fermented vegetables, alongside local volunteers at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. The event was hosted by the Korean-American Children's Culture Exchange Association, a good neighbor organization, helping to fortify the strong bonds that tie USAG Humphreys with the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2017 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 01:49 Photo ID: 6416747 VIRIN: 201107-A-QF685-1033 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.83 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.