Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - A Camp Humphreys Soldier is taught how to prepare and eat kimchi, a South Korean culinary dish of fermented vegetables, by a South Korean volunteer at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. The event brought together members of the Camp Humphreys community with South Korean volunteers to produce kimchi for less fortunate local neighbors, as well as to fortify the inseparable ties that define the American and South Korean friendship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

