    Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event [Image 2 of 4]

    Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2017

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - A Camp Humphreys Soldier is taught how to prepare and eat kimchi, a South Korean culinary dish of fermented vegetables, by a South Korean volunteer at the Korean-American Friendship Kimchi Making Event at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, Nov. 7. The event brought together members of the Camp Humphreys community with South Korean volunteers to produce kimchi for less fortunate local neighbors, as well as to fortify the inseparable ties that define the American and South Korean friendship. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2017
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 01:49
    Photo ID: 6416746
    VIRIN: 201107-A-QF685-1014
    Resolution: 6951x4634
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Love, friendship emphasized at kimchi making event [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

