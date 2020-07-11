Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Inspects vegetables During RAS [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailor Inspects vegetables During RAS

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    201107-N-KW492-1713 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Austin Morrow, from Rhome, Texas, inspects vegetables aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 00:48
    Photo ID: 6416744
    VIRIN: 201107-N-KW492-1713
    Resolution: 6088x4059
    Size: 943.79 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    USNS
    replenishment-at-sea
    Hospital Corpsman
    Charles Drew

