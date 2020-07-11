Sailor Heaves a Line During Replenishment-At-Sea

201107-N-KW492-1379 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jacob Fischer, from Detroit, heaves a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 Location: EAST CHINA SEA