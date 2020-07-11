Sailor Observes Australian AP-3C

201107-N-KW492-1127 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) Chief Intelligence Specialist Robert Rowley, from Detroit observes as an Australian AP-3C Sea Sentinel flies past the starboard bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

