    Sailor Observes Australian AP-3C [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailor Observes Australian AP-3C

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    201107-N-KW492-1127 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) Chief Intelligence Specialist Robert Rowley, from Detroit observes as an Australian AP-3C Sea Sentinel flies past the starboard bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, Sailor Observes Australian AP-3C [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

