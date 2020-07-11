201107-N-KW492-1429 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas DuBose signals to hold as the line petty officer in charge aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 Location: EAST CHINA SEA This work, Line POIC Gives Signal to Hold during Replenishment-At-Sea, by PO2 Ryre Arciaga