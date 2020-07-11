A Honduran family rises into a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo over the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020. JTF-Bravo's 1-228th Aviation Regiment provided aviation support while also conducting medical evacuation operations to rescue stranded survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6416732
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-LG031-1146
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
