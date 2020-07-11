Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts [Image 6 of 9]

    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team members and U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo prepare to transfer a rescued survivor to the SSATs deployed medical team at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020. The SSATs deployed medical team stabilizes patients before transferring them to a nearby hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 23:44
    Photo ID: 6416735
    VIRIN: 201107-F-LG031-1331
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.92 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts
    Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    San Pedro Sula
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    1-228
    S-SAT
    SCAB
    Situational Assessment Team
    Hurricane Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT