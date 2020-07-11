Winged Warriors provide life saving efforts

Joint Task Force-Bravo U.S. Southern Command Situational Assessment Team members and U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo carry a rescued survivor to the SSATs deployed medical team at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 7, 2020. The SSATs deployed medical team stabilizes patients before transferring them to a nearby hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

